HAMMOND, IN - Al Pena, 79, of Hammond, IN passed away on November 16, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Sally; beloved children: Alyssa (Ray) Fernandez, Eva (Keith) Underwood, Russ Gearman, Suzanne (Gene) Kraly, Leisa (Robert) Murray, David (Kathy) Gearman; numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear siblings: Theresa, Richard, Paul, Ray, and Ester; special friends Lalo (Bertha) Juarez; beloved four legged friend Clair; numerous additional loving family and friends.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Milburga, and his brother Bob.

Al had requested that there be no services.

After serving in the US Armed Forces, Al began working at Inland Steel and retired after 49 years of service. He was the past recording secretary for Local 1010, Past Commander of The American Legion Post 508, and past board member of the Judicial Nominating Committee and the Board of Elections.

Al enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing the slot machines. Al was blessed with many special friends that filled his life with joy and love.

