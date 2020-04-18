× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Alan "Al" Ray Bradford

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Alan "Al" Ray Bradford of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Portage, IN; Valparaiso, IN; and Henderson, NV passed away on Monday April 13, 2020 at the age of 72. He endured the physical consequences of Multiple Sclerosis for many of the latter years of his life and ultimately passed away quickly due to complications of the COVID-19 virus.

Al was born in Gary, IN on August 3, 1947, to Wayne and Hazel Bradford. The fourth of six children, he was a 1965 Portage High School graduate and three sport varsity athlete. He graduated from Ball State University in 1969 where he also played varsity baseball for the Cardinals.

He returned to Northwest Indiana after graduating and spent several years teaching and coaching at both Portage and Wheeler. His Wheeler varsity baseball teams won back to back sectional titles in 1972 and 1973, with the 1972 team advancing to the Regional Championship game.

After a few other professional endeavors which closed a career that spanned nearly four decades, Al returned to Indiana and retired in the late 2000s to be closer to his family. He was a caring and beloved Grandfather to his three grandchildren Abby, Casey, and Marisa. His witty sense of humor was always on showcase with them and he loved to play games with them and make them laugh.