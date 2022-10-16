VALPARAISO, IN - Alan Berman, age 96, died on October 10, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he entered Columbia University at 16 and earned his undergraduate degree in two years before he was called upon to serve in the US Army from 1944-1946. Upon completion of his WWII Army service, he returned to Columbia University to enter graduate school. He was awarded a PhD in Physics in 1952. Five Nobel Laureates sat on the committee that examined his thesis. While a graduate student he was involved with the discovery of the Laser and the development of the first Atomic Clock (Precision time standard, and the basis of the digital age). After graduate school, he spent the next 15 years at Columbia University conducting oceanographic research sponsored by the US Navy that led to the development of a major operational Navy system for tracking and monitoring submarines.

In 1967 the Secretary of the Navy invited him to serve as the Director of Research of the US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), where, at the time, he oversaw and managed the activities of more than 5,000 scientists, engineers, and technicians engaged in a broad spectrum of research and development programs in support of the US Navy, the Department of Defense, and many other Government Agencies.

Among the many accomplishments of NRL under his stewardship were, the development of The Global Positioning System (GPS), many space based surveillance systems, and a wide variety of electronic warfare systems for the protection of our ships and aircraft from missile attack. He was called upon for co-lateral duty to serve as a National Security Advisor to the President's Science Advisory Committee (PSAC). He also served on, or lead many Panels, Committees, and special studies at the request of Presidents, the White House, Congressional Committees, and various Government Agencies.

He received personal letters of thanks for his efforts from Presidents Nixon, Ford, and Carter. The letter from President Ford read, "For the energy, dedication and quality work you have contributed to this important endeavor, you have my deep personal thanks".

In 1973 the Secretary of Defense awarded him The Department of Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Award, the highest award granted to a civilian by the Department of Defense. He also received awards from the Governments of England, Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Italy, and Israel for his efforts in support of those Nations.

In 1980 he was the second person in the history of the United States to be granted the newly established rank of Distinguished Executive in the Senior Executive Service of the US Government. The citation, signed and personally awarded by President Carter in a Rose Garden Ceremony, read "Presented to Dr. Alan Berman for sustained extraordinary accomplishment in the management of programs of the United States Government, and for leadership exemplifying the highest standards of service to the public, reflecting credit on the career civil service".

When he retired from NRL in 1982, the Secretary of the Navy awarded him The Robert Dexter Conrad Award for his distinguished scientific leadership. Among other praise, the citation commended him for "Advanced technological developments and scientific break throughs of immeasurable value to The United States Navy, The Department of Defense and, The Nation". Upon his departure from NRL, the US Navy established the Alan Berman Research Publication award. This, eponymous award, is awarded annually to those NRL scientists and their associates who have completed the most outstanding research in their field of professional competence during the preceding year.

After his first retirement, he immediately embarked on a second career as Dean of the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences of the University of Miami in Florida. After his wife's death in 1992, he returned to the Washington DC area, where he spent the next 18 years conducting studies and analyses for the National Academy of Sciences, Penn State University, the US Navy, the Defense Science Board, and several other Government Agencies. In late 2010 when he reached the age of 85, he retired for a third time. In June of 2019, the International Astronomical Union, in recognition of his many accomplishments, named an Asteroid (Asteroid 25158 Berman) after him.

He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Charlotte Berman; by his daughter, Meg Baxter; and by a grandson, Alexander Baxter who died after his return from a tour of duty in the Iraq war; His older sister, Sen. Carol Berman; and four remaining children: James, Jon, Jessica, and Julia Berman and their spouses survive him in addition to; four grandchildren; four-step grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and four-step great-grandchildren. Since 2014, his principal residence has been in Valparaiso, IN.

A celebration of his life will be held at Temple Israel in Valparaiso, IN, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM.