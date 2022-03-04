July 31, 1938 - March 1, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Alan E. Ayers, age 83, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Alan is survived by his sons: Dan (Angela) Ayers of Warsaw, IN, Ken Ayers of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren: Jessalyn (Evan) Duey of Valparaiso, IN, Katelyn (Johnathan) Cannon of Bayfield, CO, Adam Ayers of Warsaw, IN; and brothers: Jim Ayers, Phil Ayers.

Alan was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jeanette Ayers (nee Walker); and parents: Herbert and Grace Ayers.

Alan retired from LTV Steel as an industrial engineer in East Chicago for over 35 years. He was a longtime member of Hillside Community Church in Crown Point. Alan loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his family, and his church community very much. Alan graduated from Crown Point High School and went on to receive his degree from Purdue University. He was an avid Cubs fan, Boilermaker fan, and enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Additional visitation will take place on Monday, March 7, 2022 DIRECTLY at Hillside Community Church, 5201 W 109th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Josh Landers officiating.

Interment to follow at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Alan's name to Hillside Community Church.

Visit Alan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.