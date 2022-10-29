LANSING, IL - Alan Earl Bentley Sr., age 75, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary Leigh Bentley; two sons: Charles A. Bentley II and Alan Earl (Phyllis) Bentley Jr.; Also surviving are his grandchildren: Alan Earl Bentley III and Hannah Grace Bentley; and his sister, Valerie McDaniel (nee Bentley). Alan was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Alice (nee Dearden) Bentley.

Friends are invited to visit with Alan's family on Sunday, October 30 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will take place in the funeral home chapel at 8:00 PM, with Father Bill McFarlane officiating.

Alan honorable served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in both France and Germany. He was a pipefitter with Pipefitters Local 597 in Chicago from November 1970 until his retirement in January 2007.

Alan was a loving husband and father and will be missed. www.schroederlauer.com