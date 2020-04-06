SAUK VILLAGE, IL - Alan G. Stoffregen, age 79, late of Sauk Village, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020. Loving husband of Arlene S. Stoffregen, nee Booth. Devoted father of Laura Hamilton, Tim, Josh, Dan, Jerry, and Scott Stoffregen, Denise (Brian) Lynch, Scott, Patrick, and Arthur Booth. Proud grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Dear brother of Jo-Lynne (Howard) Atkins and Lynn Stoffregen. Preceded in death by his parents Alan and Rosemary Stoffregen.

Alan volunteered and retired as Fire Chief of Sauk Village after 50 years of dedicated service, he was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, retired from Ford Motor Company after 47 years of service, and was a Free Mason. Memorial services for Alan will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials c/o The Stoffregen Family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com