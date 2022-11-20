BOCA RATON, FL - Alan Hurst, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away Wednesday November 16, 2022. After earning his law degree and then joining the family restaurant business (Big Wheel Restaurants), he found his entrepreneurial spirit and became a pioneer in the solar lighting business. He was an active member of many Jewish communities, including service as President of the Jewish Federation of Northwest, IN & Executive Committee of SPB Jewish Federation. He was blessed to have married two wonderful women, Linda Kaufman Hurst, of blessed memory, and Linda Berey Hurst, of blessed memory. He is survived by his two brothers: David (Melissa) and Steven (Sonny); his six children: Joshua (Allison), Aaron (Penina), Todd (Sara), Julie (Jon), Matthew (Heather), and Nina; and his eleven grandchildren. Contributions to HONOR Alan's commitment to JEWISH LIFE: JewishBoca.org/AlanHurst. Service will be on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 am, BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.