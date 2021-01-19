WHEATFIELD, IN - Alan L. Estrada, age 75, of Wheatfield passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Alan is survived by his five children: Elaine (Mike) Makarowski of Spring Green, WI, Alan Estrada, Jr. of Wheatfield, James (Diane) Wilson of Crown Point, Larry (Michelle) Wilson of Crown Point and Mike Wilson of Winamac, IN; grandchildren: Leah, Adam and Maddon Makarowski, Alan Estrada III, Taryn (Beau) Cooley, James (Kaitlin) Wilson, Sean Wilson, Kyle (Ashley) Wilson, Cameron, Ryan, Peter Nicholas, Julia, Sophia and Hannah Wilson and Haleah (Domanic) Heater; and nice great-grandchildren.

Alan was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Janice Estrada; two sons: John and Jim Estrada; parents: Norberto and Dorothy Estrada; siblings: Marcela Flores, Ellen Ruehl, John Estrada, Bob Estrada, Butch Estrada, Dave Estrada and Norma Estrada.

Alan retired from LTV Steel as a Train Yardmaster and continued his love of trains into his retirement. He was a devoted father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. Alan enjoyed spending time gardening, watching western movies, and building and drag racing cars. He was a history buff, and a die-hard Bears and Cubs Fan. But his greatest joy in life was caring for others; he had a very big heart.