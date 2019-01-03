ROSELAWN, IN - Alan Lang, age 71, of Roselawn, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Southlake Methodist in Merrillville. Alan was born January 21, 1947 in Chicago, IL, the son of Robert and Norma (McDonald) Lang. On July 16, 1969, in Hammond, IN, he married Marjorie Harvey. Together, they raised two children. Alan worked as a Maintenance Technician Electrical (MTE) at LTV Steel for 37 years. After he retired, he worked part-time at True Value in Roselawn. He was a former member of the Woodmar United Methodist Church in Hammond, an avid sports fan, a former manager and coach for little leagues in Hammond, Highland and Hessville, and enjoyed his model train club at Spike's Railhead in Lowell, IN.
Alan is survived by his children, Brandy Lang of Cypress, TX, Scott (Nicole) Lang of Goodland, IN; siblings, Thomas Lang and David (Monica) Lang both of Ft. Worth, Tx, Brian Johnson of Crown Point, IN and Dianna Dykema of Grant Park, IL; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Daniel Lang, Mandie and Julie Daniels, Kaitlyn (Justin) Williams; and five great grandchildren. Alan was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Margie Lang.
Friends may visit with the family at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE OF DeMOTTE on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow immediately at 6:00 PM with Pastor Ed van Wijk officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.
To send flowers or share a memory with the Lang family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.