Alan Neil King, Sr., age 84, of Griffith passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy; children: Alan (the Late Mary) King, Jr., Kathy (Kris) Sorenson, Robert (Jennie) King, Karen (Erik) Witt; grandchildren: Ariana, Malaya, Faith, Josh, Jon, Eli, Aidan, Gabe, Robin, Simon; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Mildred (Applegate) King; and brother, Dennis King.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 3:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th (Glen Park) Avenue in Griffith. Friends may meet with the family before the service on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Alan was an Electrical Engineer, retired from Inland Steel. He was active in the Griffith First United Methodist Church choir and Marriage Encounter ministry. He also volunteered with his wife with Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana. He loved motorcycles and collecting strange and unusual first names. He was very handy, earning him the nickname "King Midas". He is also known as the "King of Spreadsheets".