AURORA, IL - Alan R. Gustaitis, age 47, of Aurora, IL passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1973 in East Chicago, IN to Dr. John and Nancy Gustaitis.

He attended Munster High School in Munster, IN. He continued his education at Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN.

Alan was an avid Chicago Bulls, Cubs and Blackhawks fan. His greatest joy in life was attending his children's sporting events.

He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Alan is survived by, his loving wife, Jennifer Gustaitis (nee Patti); beloved sons: Jacob, Ryan, Nicholas; cherished son to Dr. John and Nancy (nee Udowski) Gustaitis II; beloved brothers: John (Chris) Gustaitis, and Michael (Laura) Gustaitis; in-laws, Sal and Tina Patti; brother-in-law to, Colleen (Chad) Wooley, David (Angela) Patti. He was a dear uncle to numerous nephews, nieces, and a sincere friend to all.

Interment private. Memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Waubonsie Valley High School – Attention: Athletics Department, in Memory of Alan Gustaitis, 2590 Ogden Ave., Aurora, IL 60504.