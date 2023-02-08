Alan R. Stone, age 84. Late of Dyer, Indiana formerly of Calumet City, Illinois. Passed away February 5, 2023. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Palasik). Loving father of Wayne (Karen Gossage) Stone, Laurene Hurley, Karen Stone, and Richard (Emily) Stone. Cherished grandfather of Timothy Brown, Taylor Stone, Amber Stone, Patty Hurley, Nicholas Stone, and Ruthie Stone. Dearest great-grandfather of Brian Brown. Dear brother of Elaine (Dean) Peterson and Robert (Mary Graham) Stone. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Al was member of IBEW Local #134. He was a retired employee of AT&T and the University of Chicago.
Memorial Visitation Thursday, February 9, 2023 3:00-8:00 p.m. Visitation and Memorial Service Friday, February 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1 block west of US 41icker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Leukemia Research Foundation or the American Heart Association preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com