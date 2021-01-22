Alan Ronald Osowski

CALUMET CITY, IL — Alan Ronald Osowski, 83, of Calumet City, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou Osowski, nee Guzman. Loving father of: Celeste (Leo) Werr, Donna Osowski, Alan Osowski and Jim Osowski. Cherished grandfather of Abby, Livy and Emma. Dear brother of: Pamela Osowski, Monica (Steven) Tyre, Denice Kounalis, Mark (Lisa) Osowski, the late Joyce (late Joe) Weber and the late Paul Osowski. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Helene (nee Lichnerowicz) Osowski.

Alan was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired systems analyst and manager in the banking industry. Alan was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Memorial visitation will be Sunday, January 24, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at SMITS, DE YOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Route 6/159th Street), South Holland, IL. The service will be livestreamed from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH.

Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, a gift to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) www.cst.dav.org, any Catholic Charities, or a charity of your choice is appreciated by the family. For more information, please call 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com