Alan "Rusty" Laning

Alan "Rusty" Laning

April 14, 1955 - Dec. 22, 2021

KIMBERLING CITY, MO - Alan "Rusty" Laning, age 66, of Kimberling City, Missouri passed away peacefully on December 22, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born April 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Albert and Ruth (Terborg) Laning. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steven Laning. He was joined in marriage June 15, 1985, to Maria (Saliga) Laning.

Al was a regional manager for Lubrizol Corporation, where he worked for 30 years. Whether at work or at home, Al was the "go-to man" for advice. He always brought laughter into the room with his cleverness and witty humor on friendships and marriage. His love ran deep especially for his granddaughters who called him "Papa". Al was always the life of the party; with cooking for friends and family alongside good conversation, bringing him the most joy. He had a big voice, a substantial presence, and an even greater heart. You knew when Al Laning was in the room.

Al is survived by his wife of 36 years, Maria Laning; daughter, Allison (Laning) Norton; sons: Andrew (Delane) Laning, and Steven (Whittney) Laning; four granddaughters: Savannah, Carmen, Emma, and Madeline; three siblings: Marcia (John) Stoub, Pat (Larry) Meekma, David (Kathy) Laning, and sister-in-law, Kathy Laning; as well as extended family and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Illinois.

Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hope Lodge St.Louis, 4207 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108. Checks are payable to: "American Cancer Society Hope Lodge" or online at https://www.cancer.org/hopelodgestlouis.html

To leave an online condolence please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.

