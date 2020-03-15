Alan W. Unander

HEBRON, IN - Al Unander, age 75, passed from this life surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL and enjoyed his childhood on the South Side. He spent 34 years in Wheaton, moving to NW Indiana for the last decade of his life.

Al was the beloved husband of Patricia nee Block for 51 years. Cherished father of Christina (Bill) and Karen (Brent). Proud grandfather of Marcus (Sierra), Mikaela, Maxwell and Malachi; Phoenix, Atlas and Scout. Dear brother to Curt (Jane), Bette (Craig), and sister-in-law Kathy. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Eric.

He attended Wheaton College, Northern Illinois University, and served as an Army captain in Vietnam. He was a grade-school teacher for 30 years in Elgin, IL. He had close ties to Beverly Bible Chapel in Chicago, First Baptist of Wheaton and Bethel Church in Hobart, IN.

Visitation at 10:00 a.m., with service following at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel (704 N. 700 W. Hobart IN 46342) on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to either Grandma's Expenses & Travel Fund https://everloved.com/life-of/al-unander/donate/; or to the mission/nonprofit needs of grandson Marcus and his wife Sierra as they relocate to the distant Vanuatu Islands this year email to: