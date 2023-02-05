Mar. 13, 1949 - Jan. 30, 2023

LYNWOOD - Alan Zyglowicz, 73, of Lynwood IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on January 30, 2023. Born on March 13, 1949 to the late Shirley (Hybiak) and Ben Zyglowicz of Calumet City, IL.

Al is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joanie; cherished father of Stephie (Tony) Levinskas, Stacey (Chris) Gordon, and adored PaPa of grandchildren Stella and Henry Gordon. He is also survived by sister Sharon (Gene) Miceika, brother Barry Zyglowicz, along with nieces, nephews, in-laws, and numerous friends who were his extended family.

Al was a self-employed building and remodeling contractor (Al's Custom Construction) from 1976 until his cancer diagnosis in February 2022. His life's passion was all aspects of construction, sharing that knowledge, and helping with friend's projects. Al loved deer and duck hunting, fishing trips and spending time with friends in Tennessee.

In keeping with the wishes of Al, there will be no funeral service. We welcome your memories and a toast to his life.