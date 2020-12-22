Dec. 12, 1928 - Dec. 19, 2020

GAINESVILLE, FL - Albert A. Amar passed away peacefully on December 19, 2020, at the age of 92. Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Amar. He is survived by his four children: Eva Amar, Ruth Amar, Jackie (Rob) Blanchard and Bob (Shana) Amar; his three grandchildren: Margaux Janda, Jacob Amar and Evan Amar. Albert also has countless nieces and nephews.

Albert was born in Casablanca, Morocco on December 12, 1928. He was one of nine children and had a very large extended family. In 1948, at the age of 20, he left Morocco and came to the U.S. with the hopes of a better life. He settled in Gary, Indiana, where he joined his sister who had come to the U.S. a few years earlier. Albert was a butcher and soon found employment and began his career.

In 1954 he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served two years stationed in Japan. After his tour of duty was complete, Albert returned to the U.S. and resumed working. He met his wife, Susan shortly after his return home, and the two were married in 1957 and began their family. Albert eventually went into business for himself, running a successful seafood company for many years.