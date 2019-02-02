HOBART, IN - Albert (Al) A. McDonald, age 90, of Hobart, formerly of Munster, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1928, to Hector and Margaret McDonald in West Reading, PA. He moved to Indiana in 1951 to pursue his career in physical therapy. Al worked in the Physical Therapy Department at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN for 20 years. In 1977, he opened a private practice physical therapy clinic in Munster, IN, where he worked until his retirement in 1995.
Al was a former board member and past president of the Northwest Indiana Visiting Nurse Association. He volunteered his services caring for injured Munster High School athletes. In 1962, he was commissioned by the governor to the Indiana State Examining Committee for Physical Therapists. He served on the committee for 21 years. In 1983, he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash Award by Governor Robert Orr for his service.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; wife-Jane McDonald; sister, Mary Ann Lash. He is survived by his three children: Thomas McDonald (Tammy Stewart) of Evanston, IL; Anne McDonald (Nancy Wedig) of Hobart, IN; and Kevin McDonald (Vania Santos) of Gainesville, FL; four grandchildren: Andrew, Kelsey, Bennett, and Reilly; two great grandchildren: Sawyer and Fiona; brother T. Douglas McDonald (Jane) of State College Pennsylvania; his constant canine companion, Lucy.
Visitation for Al will be February 4, 2019, from 2:00-7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street Hobart. Private funeral services will be held at BURNS FUNERAL HOME. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of Northwest Indiana.
Al was a resident of Brentwood at Hobart Assisted Living facility from 2014 until his passing. The family extends a special thanks to all the Brentwood staff for his good and loving care.