Aug. 20, 1926 - April 7, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - Albert "Al" Breu, age 94, of Munster, IN, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Albert was born August 20, 1926 in Hammond, IN, to Arthur and Rosie Breu (nee Kleinfeldt). He was an Army veteran of World War Two serving in the Pacific Theater. After the war Al moved to Hammond, Indiana where he opened his own shoe repair business on Jackson Ave. which he operated until his retirement. He met his future wife Geri at an adjoining grocery store and they were married in June 1951. Al and Geri enjoyed wintering in Texas for many years. Upon Geri's passing, Al began to find enjoyment on the pinochle circuit at many local northwest Indiana social centers.

Al is survived by his daughters: Jane Breu of Chicago, and Janet (Jack) Pearman of Munster; brother, Ron (Nancy) Breu of Hammond; and sister, Alice (Bill) Fleischman of Denver, CO; granddaughters: Katie (Kyle) Strawser of Powell, Ohio, and Colleen Mullen of Scottsdale, AZ; and many nieces and nephews. He was also lucky enough to share his life with three great granddaughters: Riley Mullen and Cora and Isla Strawser. He was preceded in passing by his wife of 51 years, Geri (nee Robinson); his mother, Rosie; his father, Arthur; and his sister, Eileen Schultz, of Denver.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 11:00 AM till 12:00 PM DIRECTLY AT St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave, Munster, IN 46321. A Service will be held at 12:00 PM with Pastor Donald Stock officiating. Mask wearing is being encouraged. Following the church service, Al will receive full military honors at the graveside service at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond. In lieu of flowers, donations to "Honor Flights of Chicago" would be appreciated. A special thanks to "Hospice of the Calumet Area" and Munster Community Neuro IMCU. Solan Pruzin Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. SolanPruzinfuneralhome.com