Mar. 19, 1940 - Nov. 3, 2021
HOUSTON, TX - Albert "Al" Lopez, age 81, of Houston, TX. passed away on November 3, 2021.
He was born on March 19, 1940 in East Chicago, IN, to Jose and Juana (Torres) Lopez, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte (Miranda) Lopez; daughter, Lisa (Adalberto) Delgado; son, Gregory (Jacqueline) Lopez; brothers: Raymond (Lydia), Ambrosio (Jane), Lopez; sister, Annie Hernandez; grandchildren: Richard (Camille) Agosto, Melissa (Nikola) Alavanja, Nicholas Delgado; great-grandchildren: Miranda, Richard Jr., Jhakari, Nikola, Jr. and many beloved nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his 14 brothers and sisters.
Albert was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country honorably during the Viet Nam War. Upon his discharge he was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service while also furthering his education in computer systems analysis. Albert was employed by Amoco & British Petroleum for 26 years. After his relocation to Texas and retirement, he found a fulfilling second career as Parish Manager at St. Justin Martyr in Houston for 23 years.
Albert loved baseball, traveling, good food, good conversation, sharing his knowledge, teaching and offering guidance for those in need. He brought love and joy to his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial Mass took place on Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 13350 Ashford Point Dr., Houston, TX 77082.
An additional Memorial Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, IN 46312.
A reception will follow, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at the Hijos de Borinquen Association Hall, 1411 Broadway Avenue, East Chicago, IN 46312.