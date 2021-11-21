Mar. 19, 1940 - Nov. 3, 2021

HOUSTON, TX - Albert "Al" Lopez, age 81, of Houston, TX. passed away on November 3, 2021.

He was born on March 19, 1940 in East Chicago, IN, to Jose and Juana (Torres) Lopez, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte (Miranda) Lopez; daughter, Lisa (Adalberto) Delgado; son, Gregory (Jacqueline) Lopez; brothers: Raymond (Lydia), Ambrosio (Jane), Lopez; sister, Annie Hernandez; grandchildren: Richard (Camille) Agosto, Melissa (Nikola) Alavanja, Nicholas Delgado; great-grandchildren: Miranda, Richard Jr., Jhakari, Nikola, Jr. and many beloved nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his 14 brothers and sisters.

Albert was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country honorably during the Viet Nam War. Upon his discharge he was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service while also furthering his education in computer systems analysis. Albert was employed by Amoco & British Petroleum for 26 years. After his relocation to Texas and retirement, he found a fulfilling second career as Parish Manager at St. Justin Martyr in Houston for 23 years.