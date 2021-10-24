April 10, 1944 - Sept. 27, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV - Albert "Al" William Brzycki, 77, of Las Vegas and formerly of Saint John, IN, passed away on September 27, 2021. Albert was the son of the late Van Martin Brzycki and Stephanie (Cyrnek) Brzycki.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Konjevich) Brzycki of 56 years, and daughter, Michelle Brzycki; brother, Martin Brzycki and wife, Linda (Kohl) Brzycki, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Al had bonded with several life long friends that he considered family as well.

Al grew up in South Chicago, was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Chicago Vocational High. He served as a culinary specialist in the US Army and was honorably discharged. Al spent his early career as a butcher for Jewel Food Stores then became an AFL-CIO Union Representative before retiring to Las Vegas. Al had the gift to tell a good joke or two, he was an all around great guy and was proudly devoted to his family. Al loved to cook, play golf and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Private Celebration of Life events to be held in Las Vegas and NW Indiana prior to final resting place at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point IN.

Please share memories, stories, and photos via the guest book at Legacy.com.