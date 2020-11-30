VALPARAISO - Albert August Watts, Jr., 84, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at his home. He was born in Gary, Indiana, to Dr. Albert and Mayme Watts, Sr. He enjoyed 61 years of marriage to his college sweetheart, Belinda Kay Nickel. They have three children, Dr. Belinda ( Dr. Douglas Franke) of Zionsville, Indiana, Susan (Skip Collins) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Albert (Beverly) Watts, III of Valparaiso, Indiana. They also have two grandchildren: Albert (Bree Snyder) Watts, IV and Sara (Chris Henson) Watts, and great grandchildren: Emmett Snyder, Albert August Watts, V and Bennett Michael Watts. His sister, Alberta Wayte of Portage, also survives.

Albert was a member of Liberty Bible Church, the Men's Prayer Breakfast Group, and the Masonic Lodge (32 degree Mason). He graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary, Indiana, and graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. He retired from US Steel after 35 years in production planning. He also partnered with his wife as entrepreneurs starting 2 companies, Community Welcome, Inc. and A&K Advertising Specialties. Albert served his country in the United States Army from 1959 to 1961 and was presented the US Army Commendation Medal for his meritorious service to his country by the Commanding General of Army Headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany. He was also recognized as a Distinguished Hoosier by the Indiana Governor in 1999. Albert enjoyed his Bible study group, reading, traveling, wintering in Florida, and playing a good game of bridge. He also had his own card ministry, mailing out many cards each month to celebrate friends and relatives. Albert and Kay are considered "pipe organ groupies" as they love traveling around the world to hear organ concerts, especially when preformed by world famous organists, Hector Olivera and Diane Bish. Lastly, he left cryptic notes on copious amounts of 3 by 5 index cards that will take years for the family to decipher.