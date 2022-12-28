LANSING, IL - Albert "Bud" Fennema, age 98, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, December 26, 2022. Beloved husband of Monet Fennema, nee Stallé, and the late Geraldine Fennema, nee Lawson. Loving father of Bonnie (Charles) Olentine, late Larry Fennema, Amy (Brian) Hackert, late Glen Fennema, and the late infant son Brian Fennema. Step-father of the late Mark (Joann) Neily, Eric (Peggy) Neily, and Jennifer Neily. Cherished grandfather of Amber (Matt) Kunnen, Ashley (Phill) Solomond, and Tyler Olentine. Dear brother of 14 siblings. Bud was a WW II United States Army Veteran. He started the Dyer Auto Auction with his father-in-law. Following that career he became a real estate broker in Lansing. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.