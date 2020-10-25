Albert Carpenter
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Albert Carpenter, 80, of East Chicago, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital.
He is survived by one daughter, Wanda (Kenneth Sr.) Clark of East Chicago; two granddaughters: Raven Carpenter of Chicago and Kiana Clark of Indianapolis; one grandson, Kenneth Clark Jr. of Terre Haute, IN; one sister, Clarice Carpenter of Gary; one sister-in-law, Sylvia Brooks of Hammomd and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by wife, Marsha and son, Kenneth Atoy Carpenter.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Hinton & Williams Funeral Home, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with limited attendance. Funeral service for immediate family only beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, masks and social distancing guidelines will be required.
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to theCarpenter Family during their time of loss.
