EAST CHICAGO, IN - Albert Carpenter, 80, of East Chicago, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital.

He is survived by one daughter, Wanda (Kenneth Sr.) Clark of East Chicago; two granddaughters: Raven Carpenter of Chicago and Kiana Clark of Indianapolis; one grandson, Kenneth Clark Jr. of Terre Haute, IN; one sister, Clarice Carpenter of Gary; one sister-in-law, Sylvia Brooks of Hammomd and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by wife, Marsha and son, Kenneth Atoy Carpenter.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Limited attendance funeral service for immediate family only beginning at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Therese Bibs, officiating.

Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required.

