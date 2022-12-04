Dec. 25, 1939 - Nov. 19, 2022

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA - Albert Czap, 82, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, November 19th, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Schuylkill, E. Norwegian St., Pottsville.

Albert was born in Bethlehem, PA on December 25, 1939, a son of the late Anna (Dembitsky) and Geza Czap.

He was the widower of Linda S. (Smith) Czap. Preceded in death by his first wife Kathryn Czap who died in 2000, a daughter Stacie Deutscher and a step son Christopher Durst.

He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church Schuylkill Haven PA.

He served in the U.S. Marines reserves.

Al last worked at Bethlehem Steel for 32 years, in Bethlehem and Burns Harbor In Indiana. Also worked for the parks department for the city of Bethlehem after being in the service He is survived by a son Christopher Scott Czap Indiana, step son Jason Durst, brother Michael Czap of Palmerton, sister Annette Kilpatrick Harrisburg, six grandchildren Ashleigh Deutscher, Bradon Deutscher, Conner Deutscher, Amanda Deutscher, Nicholas (Nico) Czap, and TJ Czap, step grandaughter Emily Durst and his companion Barbara Heffner.

Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemeteries Pottsville with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of services with cremation provided by Riverside Cremation Services both of Schuylkill Haven.