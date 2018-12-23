PORTAGE, IN - Albert F. Bumbales, age 77, of Portage, passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018. He was born on November 10, 1941 in Gary, IN to the late Frank and Catherine Bumbales. On May 2, 1964, he married Julie Matuga. He was employed as a union carpenter and owned the Portage and Lake Station Ace Hardware stores for over twenty years. Al was a dedicated member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #9114.
Al is survived by his wife, Julie Bumbales; son, Greg (Lisa Calhoun) Bumbales; daughters, Micki Becker, Jennifer Buell, Suzanne (Jason) Boling; grandchildren, Jon (Hannah) Bumbales, Samantha and Alex Becker, Anthony Bumbales, Nathan, Justin and Aaron Buell, Madison and Jacob Boling, Michael (Ann) Calhoun, Ashley Calhoun; great grandchildren, Sophie and Gabriella Bumbales, Madisyn and Morgan Calhoun; brother, Frank Bumbales; sister, Diana (Paul) Kobza.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Andrew Bumbales. Memorial contributions in Al's name may be made to Sharing Meadows, 6617 North 300 E. La Porte, IN 46350.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of service at church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.