Aug. 13, 1943 - Apr. 11, 2022

LAPORTE, IN - He never made it to Luckenbach, Texas, not with Waylon and Willie and the boys, but he reckoned he was just fine living the simple life right where he was. Albert F. Wszolek, 78, of LaPorte, formerly of Gary, died April 11, 2022. He was a switchman for Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway, retiring after 35 years, and served as the state legislative representative for United Transportation Union Local 1383. A proud Army veteran who served in Vietnam, he was a member of the VFW in Rolling Prairie. He also was a member of the Polish Roman Catholic Union in LaPorte.

An avid bowler who coached the youth league at 12/20 Bowl, Al always laughed about the time he told a salesman that he'd "bowl ya for it." Of course he won. And just like his father and brothers before him, Al enjoyed the quiet calm of a day on the lake, especially when the fish were biting. When retirement left him bored, Al turned to an old hobby and reupholstered items at Furniture Werks in Michigan City. If he wasn't watching sports (his beloved Cubs won a World Series in his lifetime!) or westerns on the old boob tube, he was putzing around in the garage or admiring wildlife from his back yard. Al surely will be remembered for all the family gatherings he hosted. They meant so much to him.

Al is survived by wife, Patricia (nee Cave); sons: James, David and Thomas Wszolek; daughters: Christine (John) Pletz, and Cynthia (Chad) Rodda; grandchildren: Colin (Arianna), Jacob and Matthew Rodda, Kate and Sean Pletz; and sister, JoAnne (late Tom) Sullivan. He was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Elizabeth Wszolek; brothers: Joe (late Rosalie), Frank (MaryAnn) and Jerry (late Bonnie) Wszolek; and his precious pug, Quiza.

If you're wondering what took him, he'd tell this writer, "skip that chapter and make it a mystery." A jokester until the end. That was Dad.

Services will be private, with cremation to follow. Arrangements by Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, LaPorte.

