Albert G. "Al" Stincic

Albert G. "Al" Stincic

Albert G. "Al" Stincic

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ALBERT G. "AL" STINCIC ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 8/31/2019 Miss you and always in our hearts.

Your Loving Wife, Virginia, Your Children and Grandchildren - Rest In Peace.

