March 20, 1927 - Jan. 22, 2022

CALUMET CITY, IL - ALBERT H. NOVAK, born March 20, 1927, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2022 at Waverly Inn Memory Care Community in Arlington Heights, IL. Albert is survived by his daughter, Vickie L. Novak; his sons: Richard S. Novak and Albert John (AJ) Novak; daughter in-law, Lynne Novak; and two grandchildren: Victoria and Amy Novak. Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie M. Novak (nee Bortolami); his parents: Albert John Nowak and Veronika (nee Strzelecki) Nowak; his sisters: Jean (Nowak) Kaminski, Franciszka Nowak; and brothers: Leo Novak and John Novak.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Albert to: the Morris Animal Foundation (https://www.morrisanimalfoundation.org) or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (https://curealz.org)

There will be no public viewing. However, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Andrew the Apostle Church (Jesus, Shepherd of Souls): 768 Lincoln Avenue, Calumet City, IL. Mass will be followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery.

For service information call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com