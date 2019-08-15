{{featured_button_text}}
Albert J. Gelon

HIGHLAND, IN - Albert J. Gelon of Highland, IN passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. He is survived by one sister, Margie Gelon; Uncle, Emil Mati; sister-in-law: Audrey (late John) Gelon, Judie (late Richard) Gelon; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents John and Anna Gelon; Brothers John and Richard; and Sister Verna Bibzak; Brother-in-law Eugene Bibzak. Albert was a lifetime resident of the Calumet region. Graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1965. Was in the Army 1965-1967 serving in the Vietnam War. Retired from Inland Steel. Albert was a devoted Son and loving brother and Uncle.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Friends and Family may visit at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM (prayer service 4:30 p.m.) on Friday August 16, 2019. Mass of a Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Interment will take place at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery following the Mass. Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com.