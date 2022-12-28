CROWN POINT, IN - Albert J. Horvat, age 94, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on December 23, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 21, 1928 to the late John and Helen Horvat (Stastny). His wife and soulmate of 72 years, Rosemary "Babe" Horvat (Feczko) preceded him one month earlier.