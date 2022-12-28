June 21, 1928 - Dec. 23, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN - Albert J. Horvat, age 94, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on December 23, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 21, 1928 to the late John and Helen Horvat (Stastny). His wife and soulmate of 72 years, Rosemary "Babe" Horvat (Feczko) preceded him one month earlier.
Al was a Korean war Veteran, a realtor and a nationally recognized acrylic artist.
Albert is survived by his son, Mark (Kathy nee Candiano); daughters: Karen (late Bill Cox), Dee-Dee Allemon (Bernie) and Tina Sopher. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Lindsay Cox (late David Biernacki), Bill Cox, Craig Horvat (Amy), Christina Maple (Jeremy), Ben Allemon, Allie O'Connell (Collin), Lexi Sopher (Jordan Goodwin), Gabby Sopher; and many great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral at 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Pastor John Starr officiating.