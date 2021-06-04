 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albert J. Idec

Albert J. Idec

Albert J. Idec

Albert J. Idec

CALUMET CITY, IL - Albert J. Idec, age 87, late of Calumet City, IL passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Anna Idec (nee Holub). Loving father of Edward Idec, Ruth (John) Baranowski and Judy Idec. Proud grandfather of Matthew Baranowski and Jacob Baranowski. Preceded in death by parents: Albert and Mary Idec. Albert proudly and honorably served in the Korean War. He worked with Calumet City Plumbing and was a member of Union Local 150.

Chapel Service 9:30 a.m., Tuesday June 1, 2021 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL. Interment 12:00 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 31, 2021. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Aaron Crawford preview

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts