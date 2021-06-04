CALUMET CITY, IL - Albert J. Idec, age 87, late of Calumet City, IL passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Anna Idec (nee Holub). Loving father of Edward Idec, Ruth (John) Baranowski and Judy Idec. Proud grandfather of Matthew Baranowski and Jacob Baranowski. Preceded in death by parents: Albert and Mary Idec. Albert proudly and honorably served in the Korean War. He worked with Calumet City Plumbing and was a member of Union Local 150.