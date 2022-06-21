GARY, IN - Albert Klodzen, age 88, a lifelong resident of Gary, IN passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Survived by his sister Irene (late John) Lewandowski; brothers: Edward (Carolyn) Klodzen and George Klodzen. Preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Emma (Werden) Klodzen; and siblings: James, Lucy, Steven, Emily, Margaret, Ray, Dorothy, Theresa and Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.

Albert proudly served in the US Army from 1955 to 1956, spending time in Germany. He worked at US Steel as a metallurgist and retired with over 30 years of service. He was a long time member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and then St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.

Albert loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and golfing. He loved his pizza with sausage and pepperoni. Also, it was prudent to never serve him chicken or fish. He loved playing games with his many nephews and nieces. And he had a big heart helping people out and wanting nothing in return.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 330 E. 45th Ave., Gary with Rev. Juan Turcios officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. Please visit www.mycalumetpark.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.