DYER, IN - Albert L. Simnick, age 86, Dyer, Indiana resident formerly of Dolton. Retired after 49.5 years from the Rock Island Railroad as a yardman in freight and Senior Train Master for the Rock Island Metra Line. Husband for 67 years of Gayle nee Grosskurth. Father of Brian, Christopher (Rick Rhinehart), Mary Ann, Martha (Jack) Dal Santo, Peter, Catherine and the late Keith and David Simnick. Grandfather of Keith Brown, Albert Dal Santo, Christina Dal Santo, and Jack Dal Santo Jr. Great grandfather of Ayden Brown. Son of the late Marie nee Keisler and Albert Simnick. Brother of William (late Sharon) and the late Robert (Norma), Patricia (Jake) Oudshoorn and Grace Schultz. Uncle and friend of many.
Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Monday July 12, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from funeral home to St. James the Greater Church, Sauk Village. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.