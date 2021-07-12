DYER, IN - Albert L. Simnick, age 86, Dyer, Indiana resident formerly of Dolton. Retired after 49.5 years from the Rock Island Railroad as a yardman in freight and Senior Train Master for the Rock Island Metra Line. Husband for 67 years of Gayle nee Grosskurth. Father of Brian, Christopher (Rick Rhinehart), Mary Ann, Martha (Jack) Dal Santo, Peter, Catherine and the late Keith and David Simnick. Grandfather of Keith Brown, Albert Dal Santo, Christina Dal Santo, and Jack Dal Santo Jr. Great grandfather of Ayden Brown. Son of the late Marie nee Keisler and Albert Simnick. Brother of William (late Sharon) and the late Robert (Norma), Patricia (Jake) Oudshoorn and Grace Schultz. Uncle and friend of many.