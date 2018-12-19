HEBRON, IN - Albert Lewis Hendon Jr. of Hebron, born September 2, 1936 passed from this life December 14, 2018. Born to parents, Albert Sr., and Esther Hendon, deceased.
Survived by son, Michael Hendon (Terri), daughter Dee Nesius (Rod); two sisters: Sammie Tidwell and Alpha Beard. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Betty; three children Patty, Kevin, and Donna; two sisters, Joann and Sue. He leaves behind grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many family members whom he loved dearly.
Albert attended the Hebron Church of God of Prophecy, was a retired pipe fitter, owner of Thrifty Auto Mart and A & B Heating. Albert loved to make things work again, make music, and make people laugh.
There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate his life on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at City Point Church, 6474 Central Ave., Portage, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.