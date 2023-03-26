WHITING - Albert M. Carpen, 87, of Whiting passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, March 17, 2023 at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Geraldine (nee Brenkus) Carpen; loving father of Michael (Susan) Carpen Sr. and the late Jeffery P. Carpen; cherished grandfather of Michael (Sabrina) Carpen Jr., Albert (Marina) Carpen and Jonathan Carpen; dearest brother of Joseph Carpen, and twin sisters, Paula and Barbara Hoagfelt; dear brother-in-law of Patricia (Allan) Adzia, Michael Brenkus and late Anthony "Tony" (Wilma) Brenkus; and nieces and nephews.

Albert Carpen was born on April 21, 1935 in Hammond, Indiana to William Carpen and Barbara (Miller) Carpen Hoagfelt. A lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community, Albert was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1953, and continued his studies at Angola College. He was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the submarine division and was a retiree of the LTV (Cleveland Cliffs) Steel Co., East Chicago with over 40 years of service. He was a member of the Whiting F. & A.M., Lodge 613 and was a true outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and golfing. Devoted to his family, Albert will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.