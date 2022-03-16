VALPARAISO, IN - Albert N. Steele, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from his temporary world to join his Savior in eternity. Al Steele was born on July 11, 1936, in Valparaiso, IN, the son of Albert N. Steele, Sr. and Maytha (Pomeroy) Steele. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marilyn (Beck) Steele; daughters: Kathy Steele, Kelly (Tim) Kay, and Mary (Michael) Nordstrom; grandchildren: Lisa Kay, Christian and Alexandra Nordstrom; and great granddaughter, Brooklyn Kay; sister, Mary Ann Morrison; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Al is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Judy (Sullivan) Steele; and brother-in-law, Mo Morrison.

Al graduated from Valparaiso High School and Valparaiso University School of Law. After graduation, he served in the Marine Corps. He served on the Porter County Council, Porter Memorial Hospital Board of Directors during the transition of the sale of the hospital, and many other leadership positions in the community. His passion was Steele Amusements, where he was President after his dad passed away. Many carnival stories are garnered in "Steele Amusements" written by Ken L. Miller. Al was a man of many talents. One was building his own scrambler for the carnival! He also had a passion for his woods, as evidenced by his participation in Wisconsin Woodlands Owners Association (WWOA).