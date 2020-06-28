Albert Noak III

CROWN POINT, IN - Albert Noak III, age 48, of Crown Point, passed away at St. Anthony's Hospital on June 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Noak. Albert is survived by his father, Albert (Elizabeth) Noak, Jr., daughters: Evelyne and Andrea Noak; their mother, Kim Nichols; sisters: Darlene Noak and Dawn Kasparek; and brother, Jeff (Susan) Hammond.

Due to Albert's wishes, there will be no service. May he Rest in Peace. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

