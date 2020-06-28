Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CROWN POINT, IN - Albert Noak III, age 48, of Crown Point, passed away at St. Anthony's Hospital on June 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Noak. Albert is survived by his father, Albert (Elizabeth) Noak, Jr., daughters: Evelyne and Andrea Noak; their mother, Kim Nichols; sisters: Darlene Noak and Dawn Kasparek; and brother, Jeff (Susan) Hammond.