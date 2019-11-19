{{featured_button_text}}
Albert S. "Al" O'Hara

WHITING, IN - Albert S. "Al" O'Hara, age 93, of Whiting, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He is survived by his son, Patrick (Wanda) O'Hara; grandchildren, Kevin (Megan) O'Hara, Cailyn O'Hara, Nicole (Brendan) Barrett, and Jason Garcia; step-grandchildren, Angie Taylor, and Trenton Taylor; nine great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, (nee Bollhorst); daughter, Cheryl Garcia; parents, George and Catherine O'Hara; and sister, Sybella (late Fred) Lutheran.

A Time of Sharing will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Visitation on Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. O'Hara was a lifelong Calumet area resident. He was retired from Linde Air in East Chicago. Al was a Navy veteran of WWll. After his retirement, Al enjoyed oil painting and watching old westerns. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions to Gift of Hope would be appreciated.

