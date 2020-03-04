SCHERERVILLE, IN - Albert S. Martinez, age 78 passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Albert was born on April 8th, 1941 in Hondo, Texas to Eulalia (Ramos) and Antonio Martinez.

Albert was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran serving aboard the USS Longbeach. Albert was so proud of his big family and always looked forward to the wonderful holiday gatherings.

A Memorial Visitation will be on Thursday March 5, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME located at 14 Kennedy Ave, Schererville, IN 46375. Mass will be said on Friday March 6, 2020 10:00 AM at St. James the Less located at 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN 46322. Additional information may be found on Solan-Pruzin Website.

He will be greatly missed not only by his family, but all of his friends he made through life. Everyone who met him immediately became his friend for life. May he rest in peace for above all he loved his lord Jesus Christ. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com