Albert Torres

Albert Torres

Albert Torres

HAMMOND, IN — Albert Torres, 83, of Hammond, IN, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1936, in Gary, IN, to the late Joe and Carmela (Vasquez) Torres.

He served his country honorably in the United States Army from May 13, 1960 - May 23, 1962. He was a specialist in the military. Albert went on to be a loyal employee with A&P Supermarkets and the Desoto/Prescott company.

Albert leaves behind his son, Daniel Scott Torres; brother, Joe (Joan) Torres; sister, Sally Shoback; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Carmela Torres, and brother, John Torres.

Chapel Lawn Funeral Home in Crown Point, IN, has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Torres.

To leave words of kindness and share a memory, please visit www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com



