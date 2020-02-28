MUNSTER, IN - Albert Van Dyke, age 90, Munster, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lois Van Dyke, nee Iwema. Loving father of Joan (John) Wories and Paul (Karyl) Van Dyke. Proud grandfather of Kim (Reed) Larson, Luanne (Larry) Hasbrouck, Kent (Sarah) Wories, Craig Van Dyke, Karley (Sam) Staal, Conor Van Dyke and Cole (Ivette) Van Dyke. Great-grandfather of Isaac, Abigail, Benjamin, and David Larson, John, Sam, and Victoria Hasbrouck, Anna, Adam, Katherine, and Nora Wories. Dear brother of Kathryn (late Robert) Levitt and the late Ronald (late Doris) Van Dyke. Brother-in-law of Margaret "Marge" (late James) Brandsma, late John (late Minnie) Iwema, late Jeanette (late John) Oezer, late Ernst (late Ida) Iwema and the late Anjean (late Arnold) Bandstra. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Van Dyke worked for International Harvester/Navistar for 35 years. After retirement he worked for Tiller Uniforms, Porter Uniforms, VerHagen Real Estate and served as Director of Development at Calvin Christian School and Illiana Christian High School.

