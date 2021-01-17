INVERNESS, FL - Alberta Ann Webber joined her beloved husband, Ronnie Webber, in Heaven on January 11, 2021. Alberta, lovingly called Berta, age 76, was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 27, 1944. Berta's childhood was largely spent at her grandparents', Albert and Antonia Gargione's farm and restaurant, and in her parents', Francis and Ann Dolezal's home in San Pierre, Indiana. Berta graduated number one in the 1962 graduating class of six students from San Pierre High School; the last graduating class from that school. She later attended Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Berta subsequently married Ronnie Webber on November 27, 1965, and began working as an Administrative Assistant at Interlake Steel, in Chicago, Illinois.

Berta and Ronnie led a loving and extraordinary and interesting life together. While living in Illinois, Ronnie and Berta became passionately involved in the car racing business culminating in a new profession of selling racing car tires. Pulling a large trailer filled with racing tires, they traveled from race to race becoming friends with many well know race car drivers. The next stage of their truly adventurous life began when they decided to buy and operate a marina on Bull Shoals Lake in Arkansas. Later, Ronnie and Berta made an additional move to Houston, Texas, where Berta retired as Administrative Supervisor at Peat, Marwick, Mitchell, & Co. While living in Texas, Berta and Ronnie's passions turned to fishing and operating remote controlled airplanes. On weekends they were found either on a lake fishing or at a field flying remote controlled planes that were handmade by Ronnie.