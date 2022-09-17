Alberta Annette (Watts) Wayte was born in Gary, Indiana to Dr. Albert A. Watts and Mayme (Fyffe) Watts on September 29, 1928. She graduated from Horace Mann High School, Class of 1946. She then attended Christian College (now Columbia College) in Columbia, MO; and later attended Indiana University. She married Richard Wayte on February 25, 1951, they moved to Merrillville in 1953 where they lived for nearly 50 years. She was a past president and member of the Pi Chapter Beta Gamma Upsilon Sorority, was a member of the Olive Chapter of Eastern Star, a past member of the Pottawatomi Chapter of the DAR, past member of the Junior Guild of Methodist Hospital, and volunteered at Hobart Mercy Hospital for 25 years. She was employed at Gainer Bank (Chase) in the Investment and Comptroller Department from 1977 to 1991. Alberta will be remembered by friends and family for never missing an occasion to send a greeting card, year after year without fail. It was her trademark gesture; everyone fondly remembers receiving cards from Alberta.,Alberta is survived by her daughter-in-law, Amy Wayte-Tarr (Jeff); her grandson, Jason Thomas Wayte (Melissa), also Dustin Tarr, Kelly Tarr (fiance Michael Stazzante), and Kate Ramirez (Sylvester); along with her great-grandchildren: Alexis Dane Johnson (Matt), Ethan McFadyen, Kaden Wayte, Ava Strazzante, Adeline Ramirez, Rowan Ramirez and Alice Ramirez. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Kay Watts (Valparaiso) and Bonnie Ballantyne (Hobart) and numerous nieces and nephews.