LOWELL, IN - Alberta Elton passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. She passed away suddenly at Wittenberg Nursing Home where she has been for the last three years. Alberta was the only child of Robert and Mae Bloomer. She was preceded in death by loving husband Oscar Elton, and eldest son Robert Elton.

Alberta is survived by her daughter Doris Elton and son Carl Elton. She was from Harvey, IL, and moved to Lowell, IN Before going into the nursing home. For the last 20 years, she spent her dream of living on a lake and going out with her friends and family. She was involved with the Lake Dalecarlia women's club and the Red Hat Society.

Alberta requested no service or gatherings be organized in her name at this time. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com