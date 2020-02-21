HAMMOND, IN - Alberto Garza, age 70, of Hammond, passed away February 8, 2020. He is survived by his son Albert Cutrara, daughter Rachelle Cutrara, stepchildren Megan, Melissa, and Scott Parker, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and siblings Ida, David, Marty, and Elsa. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Stone, parents Gabriella and Roberto, and siblings Robert, Rose, and Daniel.