Dec. 16, 1928 - Sep. 29, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Aldona Frances Tracy (nee Gustis), age 92, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Aldona is survived by her sons: Allan (Carol) Tracy, Dennis (Cathi) Tracy, Patrick Tracy; grandchildren: Doug, Ryan (Erin), Lauren, Emily (James), Taylor, Maddy; and several great-grandchildren.

Aldona was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Alfred J. Tracy; parents: Frank and Magdalene Gustis; grandson, Christopher Tracy; and granddaughter, Beth Kolarik.

Aldona retired from Lake County Government Center. She was a member of the Emblem Club and Knights of Columbus. Aldona loved to travel, especially to Florida and on cruises.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

