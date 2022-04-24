 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aleck Fetkavich

  • 0
Aleck Fetkavich

Dec. 8, 1935 - April 14, 2022

THE VILLAGES - Aleck Fetkavich, 86, of The Villages, FL, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was born Dec. 8, 1935, in Merrillville, IN, to John and Nancy (Pelipek) Fetkavich. He graduated in 1954 from Merrillville High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Fetkavich.

He was survived by his wife, Sally Ann (Aubry) Fetkavich; daughters: Darlene (Robert) Rachlow, Carol (Bruce) Spires and Linda (Larry) Wirtz; grandchildren: Benjamin (Kelli) Spires, Andrew (Madeline) Wirtz, Caitlyn (Grant) Steckbeck, Aaron (Ashley) Rachlow, Nathan Rachlow, Lawrence Wirtz and David Wirtz; great-grandchildren: Jack Spires, Greyson Rachlow, Brett Spires and Theodore Wirtz; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL, 34785. For online condolences please visit: www.bankspagetheus.com

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts