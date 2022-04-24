Dec. 8, 1935 - April 14, 2022

THE VILLAGES - Aleck Fetkavich, 86, of The Villages, FL, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was born Dec. 8, 1935, in Merrillville, IN, to John and Nancy (Pelipek) Fetkavich. He graduated in 1954 from Merrillville High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Fetkavich.

He was survived by his wife, Sally Ann (Aubry) Fetkavich; daughters: Darlene (Robert) Rachlow, Carol (Bruce) Spires and Linda (Larry) Wirtz; grandchildren: Benjamin (Kelli) Spires, Andrew (Madeline) Wirtz, Caitlyn (Grant) Steckbeck, Aaron (Ashley) Rachlow, Nathan Rachlow, Lawrence Wirtz and David Wirtz; great-grandchildren: Jack Spires, Greyson Rachlow, Brett Spires and Theodore Wirtz; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL, 34785. For online condolences please visit: www.bankspagetheus.com

Private family services will be held at a later date.